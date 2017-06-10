THIS election has been another surprise in a long line of surprises in the past year or two. And it was a great result for the Scottish Conservatives. The result was totally unanticipated. A handful was predicted but to go to 13, especially on the back of an overall outcome across the UK where they are in retreat, you have to give credit to the Conservatives and Ruth Davidson for their strategy. They have advanced in 12 seats which have been critical in the context of the national picture.

They have the constitutional issue on their side but may also have benefited those of a small 'c' conservative bent who do not feel comfortable with the leftist politics is Jeremy Corbyn. Some voters will now have found their natural home and that might explain their advance over a longer term.

There is always an issue in Scotland about where the people of a right-wing slant go to electorally in Scotland. This has been the first time in around three decades where they have been clearly visible.

Loading article content