THIS election has been another surprise in a long line of surprises in the past year or two. And it was a great result for the Scottish Conservatives. The result was totally unanticipated. A handful was predicted but to go to 13, especially on the back of an overall outcome across the UK where they are in retreat, you have to give credit to the Conservatives and Ruth Davidson for their strategy. They have advanced in 12 seats which have been critical in the context of the national picture.
They have the constitutional issue on their side but may also have benefited those of a small 'c' conservative bent who do not feel comfortable with the leftist politics is Jeremy Corbyn. Some voters will now have found their natural home and that might explain their advance over a longer term.
There is always an issue in Scotland about where the people of a right-wing slant go to electorally in Scotland. This has been the first time in around three decades where they have been clearly visible.
Loading article content
As uncomfortable as Ruth Davidson may have been with a vacuous policy offer it works for her party.
There has also been the bizarre situation around the Corbyn effect in Scotland, in large part driven by young people who just a year or two ago would have voted nationalist.
They are not voting Labour to say no to an independence referendum. They are voting for Jeremy Corbyn. They were convinced to vote and convinced to vote Labour.
What we might see more of is an increase in Labour candidates who believe in their own party's manifesto. The grip of Momentum may be strengthened and this may filter through to Scotland, with a renewed prominence for people like Neil Findlay.
As for the LibDems, they were totally insignificant before the election. They are a little bit more significant now, moving back into the suburban or rural seats where they have been strong before.
The SNP? It's hard to say much beyond this was a really really bad night. In historic terms 2015 was atypical, a hangover from the Referendum. This is Scotland going back to some sort of normal politics where the momentum of the referendum has been shaken off. The future looks a lot less certain and predictable for the SNP than it did just six months ago.
Comments
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours. Please be patient if your posts are not approved instantly.