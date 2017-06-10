PLANS for a second referendum were “undoubtedly” a factor in the SNP losing a third of its MPs, Nicola Sturgeon has admitted, while refusing to bow to demands to drop the idea.

The First Minister said she would “reflect carefully” on Thursday’s result, which was the worst electoral reverse for an SNP leader in almost 40 years.

Her predecessor Alex Salmond and SNP deputy Angus Robertson were among the biggest casualties in a tactical Unionist surge spearheaded by Ruth Davidson’s Scottish Tories.

The SNP lost 21 of the 56 seats it won in 2015 as its vote share fell from 50 to 37 per cent.

The Tories, Labour and LibDems all urged Ms Sturgeon to abandon a second referendum, calling the result “the final nail in the coffin” for her plan in the current Scottish parliament.

Speaking in the same room at Bute House where she announced the vote less than three months ago, the First Minister conceded it had contributed to “bitterly disappointing losses”.

However she said Brexit and a later surge for Jeremy Corbyn were also involved, and "rushing to overly-simplistic judgments" about the election was "not the right thing to do".

She said: "Undoubtedly the issue of an independence referendum was a factor in this election result, but I think there were other factors in this election result as well."

Her voice close to cracking, she paid tribute to the SNP MPs who lost their seats, particularly Mr Robertson, who she called a “politician and parliamentarian of immense stature” and Mr Salmond, describing him as a “friend and mentor for almost 30 years”.

She said: “It is an inescapable fact that we suffered some bitterly disappointing losses. I want to also make particular mention of Alex Salmond... without a shadow of a doubt the giant of modern Scottish politics - someone who has devoted his life to serving this country."

She said the 2015 result had been an "exceptional, perhaps once in a century" achievement, and claimed the SNP had suffered a familiar squeeze between Labour and the Tories.

“We have seen the return of a dominant two-party system in England. This makes the SNP's achievement of winning a clear majority of seats in Scotland all the more remarkable.

"However, as we do after all elections, we will reflect on these results, we will listen to voters and we will consider very carefully the best way forward for Scotland, a way forward that is in the interests of all of Scotland."

She said Theresa May has “lost all authority and credibility” in the election, and the SNP stood ready to work in an anti-Tory alliance at Westminster.

Scottish Tory leader Ruth Davidson said Ms Sturgeon’s referendum plan had proved a “massive political miscalculation” and she should take it “off the table” immediately.

Hailing her own party’s biggest success in Scotland for 35 years, she said: “SNP MPs who lost their seats have paid the price for what was a massive political miscalculation on Nicola Sturgeon's part. We have heard the First Minister say she will 'reflect' on the matter.

“I'm afraid that's not enough.

"Nobody will condemn the First Minister if she now decides to re-set her course. This is her opportunity to do so - and I urge her to take it immediately. She must take it off the table."

Scottish Labour leader Kezia Dugdale was equally emphatic.

She said: “For the SNP, this was a catastrophic result and is the final nail in the coffin for Nicola Sturgeon’s plans for a divisive second independence referendum.”

She added: “What we've got is a crushing result for the SNP, they've lost 20 seats, if not more, and further than that they've watched their majorities crumble.

"There were so many SNP MPs who had 10,000 or larger majorities who now find they are sitting on perhaps a dozen or just under 100. That's a crushing result for the SNP.

"We've hit peak SNP and we've certainly hit peak Nicola Sturgeon."

In March, SNP and Green MSPs out-voted Unionist MSPs 69 to 59 to ask the UK government for the power to hold an independence referendum because of Brexit.

Scottish LibDem leader Willie Rennie demanded a fresh Holyrood vote to “sist, delay and stop” a referendum for the remaining four years of the parliament.

He said: “The election result was a monumental event with the loss of colossal figures on the Scottish political scene. The SNP lost 13 percentage points, which is more than any other political party in the United Kingdom. Such major losses require a major political response.

"I agree with the First Minister that now is the time to bring the country together again and there should be unanimity for this in the parliament. Only such a vote would be an appropriate response to give certainty and to put the divisions of the referendum behind us."

After winning one Scottish MP a piece at the last general election, the Tories emerged with 13 seats, Labour seven and the LibDems four.

As in the recent Holyrood and local elections, the Tories leapfrogged Labour to become the second party in terms of seats and vote share, going from 14.9 to 28.6 per cent on the latter.

Labour also boosted its share of the vote, from 24.3 to 27.1 per cent.

Besides Mr Robertson and Mr Salmond, other high-profile MPs to lose to the Tories included SNP chief whip Mike Weir in Angus and Tasmina Ahmed-Sheikh in Ochil & South Perthshire.

Culture spokesman John Nicolson lost in East Dunbartonshire to LibDem Jo Swinson, while Europe spokesman Stephen Gethins held Fife North East by just two votes over the LibDems.

Deputy First Minister John Swinney also conceded the referendum plan was a “significant motivator” in the election, and the SNP would “have to be attentive” to the national mood.

He told BBC Radio Scotland: “Clearly the focus on the message of saying no to a second independence referendum gained very significant traction. We saw that and we felt that."