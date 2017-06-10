BOOKMAKERS have slashed the odds on Ruth Davidson replacing Theresa May as the next leader of the Conservative party.
William Hill put the Scottish Tory leader at 4/1 last night, down from 16/1 in the morning.
After Mrs May’s disastrous election result, Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson was quickly installed as the bookies’ favourite to succeed her on 6/4, followed by Brexit Secretary David Davis on 4/1 and Home Secretary Amber Rudd on 5/1.
Bucking the losing trend for the Tories by gaining 12 seats in Scotland, Ms Davidson fanned speculation about her future by talking at length about the UK Tory party and Brexit.
“My horizons don’t end at the border,” she said.
She also failed to mention Mrs May by name at an event in Edinburgh.
Her spokesman later insisted Ms Davidson had full confidence in the Prime Minister and the two had shared a text exchange after the result.
A spokesman for William Hill said: “Ruth Davidson is arguably the only Conservative to come out of the Election with her reputation enhanced."
Other bookies also cut their odds on Ms Davidson replacing Mrs May by the year end, with most quoting odds of between 5 and 7 to one, making her the fourth most tipped candidate.
Ms Davidson’s spokesman said she was focused on becoming Scotland’s First Minister, and there was no vacancy at Number 10.
Ms Davidson would first need to enter the Commons if she were to run for the Tory leader's job, but this could done through a by-election.
