RUTH Davidson has capitalised on her election success by setting out a plan for an “open Brexit” designed to embed her as major player in the UK Conservative party.

The Scottish Tory leader demanded a Brexit that put economic growth ahead of controlling immigration and said her UK colleagues must heed voters after falling short of expectations.

“My horizons don’t end at the border,” she said at a press conference in Edinburgh in which she conspicuously failed to mention Theresa May by name.

“We need to ensure that the big challenges that are facing our country are challenges all of us rise to, no matter whereabouts we hold a seat, which devolved or reserved administration in which we serve, which parliament in which we function.

“We’ve fallen short of the expectations the UK party set itself, and we have to reflect on that.”

Her spokesman was forced to deny she might run for the UK Tory leadership, insisting there was “no vacancy” and Ms Davidson was focused on becoming Scotland’s First Minister.

With 12 new Scottish MPs enhancing her stock in the Tory party, Ms Davidson also spoke about the need for cross-party cooperation at Westminster and the importance of the UK government bringing forward its plans in the Queen’s speech slated for June 19.

Ms Davidson, who is engaged to Jennifer Wilson, also signalled her distaste for Mrs May’s decision to work with the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP), which opposes gay marriage.

She tweeted a link to a speech about same-sex marriage with the words: “As a Protestant Unionist about to marry an Irish Catholic, here's the Amnesty Pride lecture I gave in Belfast.”

Ian Paisley Jr, the son of DUP founder Ian Paisley, has previously called homosexuality “immoral, offensive and obnoxious”, while DUP leader Arlene Foster said last year that advocates of gay marriage were likely to send her “in the opposite direction”.

On Brexit, Ms Davidson’s speech echoed the position of former Chancellor George Osborne, who has become one of Mrs May’s sternest critics through editing London’s Evening Standard.

She said she wanted the “freest possible trade” with the other 27 EU nations after the UK leaves the EU in 2019.

“It’s not about hard or soft [Brexit], it’s about open or closed, and I stand firmly on the side of open, and will always advocate that,” she said, adding she was not “hung up on the framework”, with the outcome for UK business trading abroad mattering more to her.

She said it was clear voters had not given the Prime Minister the mandate to negotiate the kind of Brexit she wanted.

Mrs May’s Brexit plans had included removing the UK from the EU single market - a so-called hard Brexit - meaning an end to the free movement of goods, capital, services and labour.

Ms Davidson said: “The Prime Minister has made it clear it is her duty to get on with the job in hand and I support all efforts to do so.

''But just as the SNP must listen to the result on the independence referendum, we also have to listen to voters who did not give the UK Conservative Party the mandate we sought.

"It is incumbent on us to listen to other parties in Parliament, and to people outside it, about the best way forward.

“It is the policy of both the Conservative Party and the UK Labour Party to respect the Brexit referendum result. That means we are leaving the European Union. We must leave the Common Fisheries Policy.

"But at the same time, we must, in my view, seek to deliver an open Brexit, not a closed one, which puts our country's economic growth first."

Asked if she was advocating a soft Brexit, which would continue unlimited EU migration, she said: “What I want is the greatest possible amount of free trade. I’m a centre-right politician.

“We need to talk to our colleagues in other parties. We need to make sure we take soundings from the rest of the country. I’m absolutely positive in my mind that for the economic health of our country we need to pursue the free-est possible trade with the 27 other member states of the EU as well as the rest of the world.”

Asked about the Tory-DUP pact, she said: “What's clear is that we need to ensure that as the parliament reconvenes in Westminster, the Government brings forward a Queen's Speech on the 19th and I support all efforts to do that.”

Nicola Sturgeon also urged Mrs May to change tack on Brexit and stay in the single market.

She said: "The damage the Tories have done to the stability and the reputation of the UK cannot be overstated. In less than a year they have caused chaos on an industrial scale.

"The reckless Tory pursuit of a hard Brexit must be abandoned. The clock on the Article 50 negotiations is ticking. It is no longer acceptable to proceed without a coherent plan. I'm appealing to MPs from all parties to join together to keep the UK and Scotland in the European single market. By doing so we can protect jobs, preserve our relationship with Europe and bring some order to these negotiations."