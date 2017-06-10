SCOTLAND has for so long been the weakest link for the Conservative Party. Even when the party’s fortunes south of the Border began to turn around under David Cameron’s leadership, the party north of the Border still seemed to be stuck perpetually at around 15-17% of the vote.

But on Thursday Scotland proved to be brightest star in the Tory Party firmament after an election that was meant to bolster its overall majority in the House of Commons resulted in it not having any majority at all. Support for the party in Scotland increased by as much as 14 points, well above the six-point increase registered across Britain as a whole. At 29% the party’s share of the vote was the highest it has recorded since 1979.

This strong advance was even more remarkable given that south of the Border it was those parts of the country that voted Leave where the Conservatives advanced most, bolstered by its success in squeezing the often very substantial UKIP vote in such places. Yet the presence of Remain voters seemed not to hinder its success in Remain-voting Scotland.

One reason would seem to be that the debate about independence mattered more than their views about Brexit. Where the Conservatives were judged to be best placed locally to defeat the SNP, Labour and Liberal Democrat voters often seemed to switch to the Conservatives. Drops in either the Labour or the Liberal Democrat vote – against the general tide and to the apparent advantage of the Conservatives – were in evidence in nine of the 12 seats that the Conservatives gained from the SNP.

At the same time, what was also in evidence was the particular strength of the party’s advance in what until now has been the SNP’s stronghold, that is, the North East, but where the strength of nationalist support was not reflected in high levels of support for independence in the 2014 referendum.

However, while the Conservatives managed to corral the Unionist vote in some parts of Scotland, they failed to do so across the country as a whole. As the polls conducted shortly before polling day had identified, the Britain-wide sharp rise in Labour support that was in evidence during the campaign south of the Border also made its presence felt in Scotland.

True, the three point increase in Labour support since 2015 represented less of an advance in the party’s support than was to be found anywhere in England or Wales. However, it was enough to ensure that Labour was no more than two points behind the Conservatives, and thus still breathing closely down the neck of Ruth Davidson’s party. Labour are left to fight another day, with the result that the Unionist movement is still quite fragmented in Scotland.

But in the meantime the SNP will have to decide how to react to the party’s first serious electoral reversal since winning a majority at Holyrood in the 2011 Scottish Parliament election. Doubtless some will feel that Nicola Sturgeon should take her foot off the accelerator of indyref2. Others might suggest that she should pay more attention to the record of her Government on public services, of which voters are gradually more critical. Certainly, the party needs to consider why only three in four of those who voted Yes to independence in 2014 were prepared to vote for the SNP this time around. The argument for independence may not be enough to satisfy all the voters all the time.

John Curtice is Professor of Politics, Strathclyde University