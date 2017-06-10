FIRST it was the Cameron majority, then Brexit and finally Trump.

The uncertain science of political prediction has seen pollsters derided in recent years for calling outcomes that fail to hit the mark.

Only the canny soothsayers behind exit polls have succeeded in predicting major votes with at times unnerving accuracy.

A successful prediction this time around was the Ipsos-MORI poll for the BBC/Sky/ITV, analysed by Professor John Curtice, which said the Tories would end up with 314 compared with its actual 318, with Labour on 266 to its actual 261.

It also predicted the SNP would win 34 seats compared with its actual 35.

Voters were approached outside 144 polling stations – with 10 understood to be in Scotland – asking them to indicate how they had just voted on a mock ballot paper.

Professor Curtice, a psephologist from the University of Strathclyde, had urged caution about these results but said the records of exit polls in the last three elections suggested it would give a good indication of votes cast.

He said the result indicated Theresa May had failed in her bid to get a greater mandate for Brexit but he could not rule out the possibility the Tories would still gain a smaller majority.

He told the BBC at the time that, unless the poll was “incredibly wrong”, the Prime Minister had failed to achieve her principal objective, which was that she was going to achieve a landslide, or at least a very big majority for her party in the next House of Commons.

Exit polls have all correctly predicted the results of the past four elections, but with varying degrees of success.

The 2015 General Election was also a shaky one for exit polls, recording the biggest gap between it and the actual results since 2001, with the Tories ending up with 14 more seats than predicted.

Conservative and Labour figures initially reacted cautiously to this year’s exit poll, with Tory Defence Secretary Sir Michael Fallon warning “exit polls have been wrong in the past,” while Labour’s Shadow Chancellor John McDonnell said there was “some scepticism about all polls at the moment”.

Pre-election opinion polls differ from exit polls in that they depend on finding a representative sample of people so it can be projected to represent the entire country, as opposed to exit polls relying on a random sample taken throughout polling day of what votes have been cast.

Opinion polls have faced even more criticism in the last few years, particularly after missing the results of Brexit, the scale of the Conservative majority in the 2015 General Election, as well as predicting a Hillary Clinton win in the United States.

An inquiry for the British Polling Council found there were errors in getting the the right sample which was representative of the general population. This was what led to results in 2015 which gave an impression of a higher number of Labour seats and lower number of Conservative seat than was won.

All the pollsters have adjusted their methods since then in an attempt to get it right.

The polls taken in the lead-up to this election showed mixed results, although every single poll throughout the campaign did put the Tory party ahead.

ICM and BMG predicted the biggest Tory majorities at 60 and 70 respectively, with the Conservatives ahead by 12 and 13.

However, only two of the main pollsters predicted a hung parliament and with narrow gaps between the two main parties.

Kantar Public’s final poll estimated the 2017 General Election vote share as 43 per cent for the Conservatives, almost exactly as predicted.

Luke Taylor, Kantar’s head of social and political attitude, said afterwards the company’s “relatively assumption-free approach” which allowed for fluctuations in voter profiles had served them well in the election.

Survation was the other pollster that predicted a hung parliament, with the narrowest margin between the Conservatives and Labour of only one point. Chris Hopkins, head of political polling at Survation, said the agency had made a few changes to try to target people more effectively.

He said: “We made a few tweaks to our methods whereby we now try to target people in a more efficient and practical way, including their income and education, which is not something that we did prior to 2015.

“In our online sample we look at age, gender and region, but we tried to target a bit better and that has made a big difference to our online sample.”

He added that, by preselecting samples based on their required demographics, this helps target people who are harder to reach.

Mr Hopkins said: “One of the good things about this industry is that we all use slightly different methods and ultimately we’re all trying to get it right – nobody is trying to get it wrong.

“There’s a common misconception about opinion polling that it’s used to influence public opinion rather than measure it, and that’s complete nonsense.

“It’s good to be different, and if we were all the same, we would be accused of herding and that is what happened in 2015 and it did appear that way in the end.

“We’re very pleased our methods have worked and we’re looking forward to the next election.”