by Professor James Mitchell

TWO Tory prime ministers have gambled, lost and caused chaos.

As the complex negotiations with EU27 start in earnest, the simplistic notion that Brexit means Brexit will be exposed.

Theresa May’s position looks untenable but if she is succeeded at No 10 by another Tory, as seems most likely, that person will also lack the personal authority she sought in calling the election.

This result strengthens Parliament and ensures it will have a greater role in Brexit negotiations. The constant threat of rebellion will hang in the air: this will be not be strong and stable government. It takes talented leadership to manage minority government successfully.

The prospect of a second General Election only adds to uncertainty and weakens the hand of government. Brexit will involve horse trading on two levels. The first is in the UK. Decisions will be made on which interests, and thereby people, will be protected and which are expendable. Many of those who voted for Brexit will be deemed expendable if the past is any guide. The second level will be negotiations with the EU. The domestic trade-offs and battles will be all too obvious to EU27, giving our erstwhile EU partners a major advantage in negotiations.

There was never much prospect of a second independence referendum in the next few years, even before the SNP lost 21 seats. There was little appetite, even among many who would vote for independence, for another referendum. Its opponents knew it and relentlessly took advantage of the SNP’s failure to rule out what the public opposed. It would probably have been a very different election had Nicola Sturgeon ruled out the referendum that was never likely to happen anyway.

Her opportunity to challenge hardliners demanding a referendum sooner than later was immediately after the 2015 General Election. Her authority, like Mrs May’s, has been weakened and makes assertion of leadership more difficult.

A clear unambiguous statement ruling out a referendum during this Scottish Parliament would have removed the sole plank in the Scottish Tories’ platform at a stroke. It would have forced Ruth Davidson on to the unfamiliar ground on which she is decidedly shaky of having to defend the Tory Government and its policies.

The Scottish Tory leader is as incoherent in defending her party’s policies as she is formidable in attacking her opponents. The Scottish Tories may have won a pyrrhic victory. They cannot hide behind opposition to a second referendum now and will need to deliver some policy ideas, unless Ms Sturgeon and the SNP throw them a lifeline by continuing to bang on about a mandate for another referendum.

From the negotiations to join the EEC right through to every opportunity including David Cameron’s faux renegotiations before the Brexit referendum, fishing was marginalised and sold down the river. There is little reason to think that will change significantly but if Brexit results in fishing being sold out again and the Tories fail to show real gains for Scotland, those gains in the election will be easily lost.

Scotland remains a small part of the UK and the Tories need to win support in places where there are more votes and seats than Scotland. Scotland’s relative position in the UK remains as it always has and at base the reason why the Scottish Question can only ever be sidelined temporarily.

Campaigning and debate on constitutional matters will continue to be conducted in primary colours. Governing requires the greyness of mature politics. Leadership is always important but particularly in difficult times. There have been no winners in this election and these are times crying out for leadership.

Professor James Mitchell is co-director, Academy of Government, at the University of Edinburgh.