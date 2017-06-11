FORMER Top Gear host Richard Hammond was airlifted to hospital yesterday following a horrific crash in Switzerland.
Filming for his Amazon show The Grand Tour, Hammond, 47, flipped a £2million supercar which then burst into flames. The TV presenter nicknamed 'The Hamster' fortunately escaped serious injury, suffering little more than a fractured knee and was 'conscious and talking' after freeing himself from the vehicle.
Swiss police directed calls to organisers of the Bergrennen Hemberg, an annual mountain race held in the area of Hemberg. Images on the race's official Instagram showed vehicles drifting rally-style around a tarmac track. A source said: "Richard is OK. There's no serious injuries." The crash occurred on a road that was closed for the Bergrennen Hemberg race.
The incident comes 11 years after Hammond suffered life-threatening head injuries following a high-speed crash as he filmed for BBC's Top Gear in 2006. The presenter was in a coma for two weeks following the 288mph accident, but made a full recovery.
In March this year, Hammond assured fans he was fine after falling off a motorbike "many times" while filming for The Grand Tour. He was in a remote part of Mozambique in east Africa shooting the programme when the accident occurred, according to The Sun.
