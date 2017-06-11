SHE was the smiling barmaid with slash-red lipstick, a shirt tied off at the waist and the lefty student uniform of the day - Doc Martens and rolled up jeans.

If anyone had told us Fiona Hill would go on to become the attack dog for the Prime Minister of one of the most punitive Tory Governments, none of us would have believed it.

None of us would have cared either, probably. All that mattered to us was getting served at the bar in the only joint in Greenock that didn’t ask us for ID in 1993.We can’t blame Fiona for not knowing we were only 17. Maybe we were tall for our age or something. Or maybe she just liked us. Maybe she recognised us from school, St Stephen’s High in Port Glasgow, the Catholic secondary where Fiona - who lived in a flat above a shop - was a couple of years ahead of us.

Loading article content