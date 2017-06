ADAM WEST, best known for his leading role in the camp and colourful 1960s TV adaptation of Batman, died yesterday after a short battle with leukaemia. He was 88 years old.

West began his acting career in 1954, playing various bit parts in TV series and adverts through the mid-1950s and early 1960s. In 1964 he was offered the role of the Caped Crusader after he caught the producer’s eye in a Nestlé Quik milkshake advert.

Batman ran for four years and spawned three spin-off movies. It was a show defined by its colourful, over-the-top costume design and cheesy catchphrases – a great contrast to the recent Batman films. Two episodes aired each week on American primetime television, always with a cliff-hanger episode followed by a resolution. “Same bat-time, same bat-channel!” West would sign off every Wednesday night.

