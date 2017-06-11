ADAM WEST, best known for his leading role in the camp and colourful 1960s TV adaptation of Batman, died yesterday after a short battle with leukaemia. He was 88 years old.

West began his acting career in 1954, playing various bit parts in TV series and adverts through the mid-1950s and early 1960s. In 1964 he was offered the role of the Caped Crusader after he caught the producer’s eye in a Nestlé Quik milkshake advert.

Batman ran for four years and spawned three spin-off movies. It was a show defined by its colourful, over-the-top costume design and cheesy catchphrases – a great contrast to the recent Batman films. Two episodes aired each week on American primetime television, always with a cliff-hanger episode followed by a resolution. “Same bat-time, same bat-channel!” West would sign off every Wednesday night.

Despite his newfound success West struggled to find work as an actor after Batman was cancelled in 1968. He would later go on to say that he felt he was a victim of the show’s popularity, becoming totally synonymous with his silly-superhero role and unable to get serious roles.

It was not until he began doing voiceovers for the animated comedy series Family Guy in 2000 that West’s career began to revive. He became popular with a new generation of TV viewers for playing an ironic caricature of himself – Adam West, the mayor of Quahog, the fictional Rhode Island town where the series is set.

In 2012 West was awarded a star on the Hollywood Hall Of Fame, an event marked in the documentary on West’s life entitled Starring Adam West. In more recent times West was a regular panellist at comic conventions, settling into his role as an ambassador for the culture of comic books.

West died peacefully at home surrounded by his family and he leaves behind his wife, six children, five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

“Our dad always saw himself as the 'Bright Knight' and aspired to make a positive impact on his fans' lives” a statement from his family reads. “He was and always will be our hero.”

• Michael Keaton, Batman Returns 1992

Tim Burton brought Batman back with a much darker but equally surreal twist. Facing off with two of his infamous arch-nemesis, the sewer-dwelling Penguin (played by Danny DeVito) and the seductive Catwoman (Michelle Pfeiffer).

Val Kilmer, Batman Forever 1995

Starring a stony-faced Val Kilmer – the least said the better.

George Clooney, Batman & Robin 1997

This Batman is just as silly as Adam West’s, but nowhere near as fun. Clooney’s performance was overshadowed first by his suit (bat-nipples?) and then by Arnold Schwarzenegger’s perplexing performance as Mr Freeze.

Kevin Conroy, Batman: The Animated Series 1992-1995

One of the best-loved and highest rated comic book spin offs in the history of the genre and has gone on to define Kevin Conroy’s entire career.

Christian Bale, 2005-2012

The deeply troubled, raspy-voiced Batman of Christopher Nolan’s recent Dark Knight trilogy is dark, flawed and compelling.