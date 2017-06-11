SENIOR figures in the SNP and Labour have called on the two parties to work together to increase the chance of derailing the minority Tory government.

Scotland's former health secretary Alex Neil, Labour supporter and Fire Brigades union General Secretary Matt Wrack and SNP MP Chris Stephens were among those who backed closer cooperation over debates and votes in the House of Commons.

The call came as the Tories and DUP agreed a "confidence and supply" deal to sustain Theresa May's government in power.

Neil, an SNP MSP, said: "Progressive forces in the House of Commons should work together to end the austerity agenda and there are plenty of points where the SNP and Labour could cooperate to undermine this Tory austerity."

Wrack said: "There's nothing wrong with trying to organise at Westminster to block what Theresa May's government.

"The progressive parties should decide what issues it's possible to block the Tories on and press ahead on that basis."

SNP Glasgow South West MP Chris Stephens said that issues such as workers' rights and opposition to austerity are "areas where we might be able to stop the Tories" during tight Commons votes when the Government faces rebellions.

However, John McDonnell said the SNP should state their backing for Labour's alternative programme for government which the party will put forward as a way to oust the Tories in the debate around the Queen's Speech where the Tories will unveil their policies to the new Parliament.

Speaking to the Sunday Herald, Labour's Shadow Chancellor said: “No single party won this election and so Labour as the main opposition party demands the right to put before Parliament key policies from its manifesto that address the challenges our country faces and to seek majority support.

“We would expect MPs from other parties to support the progressive agenda of our policies.”