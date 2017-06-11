The New Yorker magazine has taken aim at the farcical pantomime that has been UK politics in recent weeks with a biting, biblical satire of the General Election, Brexit and Theresa May.

In The Book of Jeremy Corbyn, journalist Anthony Lane satirises a Britain ruled by a high priestess (May) and fed up with elections (like the laconic Brendan from Bristol), which is saved by a prophetic leader (Corbyn).

“And there came from the same country a prophet, whose name was Jeremy," it opens. "And it came to pass, in the land of Britain, that the High Priestess [May] went unto the people and said, Behold, I bring ye tidings of great joy. For on the eighth day of the sixth month there shall be a general election. And the people said, Not another one.”

Loading article content