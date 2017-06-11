The life of James Bond star Sir Roger Moore was celebrated with a "beautiful service" on Saturday, his manager has said.
Friends and family said their goodbyes to the longest-reigning 007, who died in Switzerland last month aged 89 after a "short but brave battle with cancer", at a private service in Monte Carlo.
Sir Roger's manager and biographer, Gareth Owen, posted a photo of the order of service on the actor's official Twitter account on Sunday.
He added the message: "Yesterday we said our goodbyes in a beautiful service and celebrated a wonderful life. (Gareth)."
The private service took place at 11am at Saint Paul's Church in Monte Carlo.
The actor's three children, Deborah, Geoffrey and Christian, announced his death via a statement on social media on May 23.
They said a private funeral would be held in Monaco in "accordance with our father's wishes".
Following the news, Sir Roger's predecessors and successors as Bond offered tributes, with Piers Brosnan lauding him as "magnificent" as he shared a photograph on Instagram of the pair together.
Sir Sean Connery said he will "miss" the actor, with whom he enjoyed a long friendship "filled with jokes and laughter" while Daniel Craig simply wrote "Nobody Does It Better", in reference to the theme song of The Spy Who Loved Me.
