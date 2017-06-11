Rangers have signed winger Daniel Candeias from Benfica on a two-year contract.
The 29-year-old wide player is a former Portugal age-group international who has yet to make a full international appearance.
He joined Benfica from Nacional in 2014 but failed to make a first-team breakthrough with the Lisbon giants and has instead spent the last three seasons on loan to clubs outside Portugal.
After stints with German side Nurnberg, Spanish outfit Granada, French club Metz and Turkish top-flight newcomers Alanyaspor, he has taken up the chance to move to Scotland.
He joins up for a second time with Rangers manager Pedro Caixinha, who had Candeias in his squad at Nacional in 2011/12.
A Rangers statement said: "Rangers are delighted to announce the signing of Daniel Candeias on a two-year-deal from Portuguese side Benfica."
The Glasgow giants are rebuilding after a tough first season back in the Ladbrokes Premiership, when they began with high hopes of challenging Celtic but finished a distant third behind their unbeaten city rivals.
