Theresa May has begun her post-election reshuffle with Damian Green, the former work and pensions secretary, becoming cabinet office minister. But he has also had his seniority boosted with cabinet by being given the title of first secretary of state; an apparent reward for his loyal support of the Prime Minister during the election campaign.
Meantime, Greg Clark, retains his role as Business Secretary.
On Friday, it was announced that Philip Hammond, the Chancellor, Boris Johnson, the foreign secretary, Amber Rudd, the home secretary, David Davis, the Brexit secretary, and Sir Michael Fallon, the defence secretary, would all be staying put.
David Gauke, who was chief secretary to the Treasury, gets his first departmental role by becoming work and pensions secretary, while his place at the Treasury is taken up by Liz Truss, who moves from her role as Justice Secretary.
