A woman has been raped in a "terrifying" attack in Edinburgh.

The 33-year-old woman was assaulted shortly after midnight on Saturday as she made her way home after an evening in Leith.

Police are hunting a skateboarding suspect who hailed a black taxi shortly after the attack.

The woman was walking home along Bonnington Road and Anderson Place when she was asked for directions to Ferry Road by a man going the same way.

He ushered her onto the path leading to the Water of Leith walkway where she was subjected to a serious sexual assault.

The suspect made off and the woman was helped by a passing driver who called police.

Detective Chief Inspector Martin MacLean said: "This was and remains a terrifying ordeal for this woman. Specialist officers are providing her with support and assistance while detectives conduct a rigorous investigation into this incident.

"I would urge anyone who recognises the description of the suspect, or who was in or around Bonnington Road, Anderson Place or the Water of Leith walkway at Anderson Place on Friday evening into the early hours of Saturday morning and remembers seeing anything suspicious to contact us immediately.

"The suspect is distinctive as, unusually for that time in the morning, he was seen both on his skateboard and carrying it.

"I also now know that our suspect hailed a black hackney taxi on Ferry Road shortly after the attack at around 12.15am on the Saturday morning, and headed westwards.

"The taxi driver might remember the male carrying his skateboard, and I urge that taxi driver to come forward."

The suspect is described as white, slim, between 18 and 24 and around 5ft 8in with close-cropped short brown hair, dark stubble and a prominent dark circular earring in one or both ears.

He was wearing a camouflage hooded jacket, blue jeans and trainers. The man had also had earphones, was wearing a rucksack and was carrying or using a skateboard.

Police said he is thought to have an accent, possibly Irish, and did not seem to know the city well.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Edinburgh police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.