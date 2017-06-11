A 14-year-old girl has died and two teenagers are in hospital after falling ill.
Police were called to an address in the Cowcaddens area of Glasgow in the early hours of Sunday morning after receiving a report that a girl had died.
A boy and a girl, both aged 15, are being treated in hospital.
Police are carrying out inquiries into the death and the illnesses.
A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "At around 12.45am on Sunday June 11, police received a report of a 14-year-old girl having died in Dundasvale Court.
"The death is being treated as unexplained.
"A 15-year-old female and a 15-year-old male have also been taken to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital after becoming unwell.
"A police investigation is ongoing into the cause of the death and illnesses."
