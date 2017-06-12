LOTS of big lumbering beasts being watched by a crowd - some folk might argue that not much has changed at Scotstoun Showground in Glasgow which once showcased Clydesdale horses and is now home to Glasgow Warriors rugby team.
The Showground, renamed Scotstoun Stadium, was created over 100 years ago by the Glasgow Agricultural Society for shows that included the judging of farm horses.
At the time the Scotstoun area further north from the River Clyde than the shipyards, was farmers’ fields, and Clydesdales were the workhorses of industry.
Here is the judging for the William Wallace Memorial Cup for the best filly two years old and under.
As the use of horses declined with the spread of motor vehicles, the Showground, with its distinctive brick wall running the length of Danes Drive, became used more for athletics and large-scale demonstrations.
Our picture from 1942 is the Glasgow Home Guard being inspected by Colonel Reid, who is described as Chief Signal Officer.
Below is a happier occasion when the Girl Guides held a Coronation Rally in June, 1953, with the girls marching past the Countess of Elgin and Kincardine. The facilities were hugely upgraded by the council in 2008 with a variety of indoor sports equipment, followed by the arrival of Glasgow Warriors who frequently have sell-out crowds.
