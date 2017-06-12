IT is an image of one of the greatest Iron Age treasures ever found on British soil, recreated in shining precious metal by a team of master craftsmen.

The silver and gem-set copy of the 6th Century Sutton Hoo Warrior’s Helmet has been brought to life by Edinburgh-based private jewellers Denzil Skinner & Partners.

Many of the skills used to create the artwork, made of £6,000 worth of silver, would have been used in the 6th century when the original was made.

The silversmiths were commissioned by an army regiment based at Woodbridge, Suffolk, not far from the famous archaeological dig where the artefact was found, to create the piece to commemorate an anniversary of their time at the base.

The original Sutton Hoo helmet, which is on display at the British Museum, is made in iron, inlaid with silver and set with garnets.

It was unearthed in 1939 by archaeologists digging in a barrow mound, which was revealed to be a ship burial of startling significance. Although the identity of its wearer remains unknown, it is likely they were royalty.

Eight different craftsmen worked on the new life-sized version, which took five months to complete.

Mr Skinner said: "All of the design work on the helmet was made by 'chasing', where the lines are knocked into the metal using a hammer and chisel, unlike engraving which involves the scraping out of material.

"This is a technique which would have been familiar to the makers of the original helmet.

"I love the thought of the longevity of our own piece, which will remain at the base and still be talked about in ten, 20 or even 100 years."

The recreation, which bears the Denzil Skinner & Partners makers and Edinburgh hallmarks, was presented to the regiment on Saturday.