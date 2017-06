IT is an image of one of the greatest Iron Age treasures ever found on British soil, recreated in shining precious metal by a team of master craftsmen.

The silver and gem-set copy of the 6th Century Sutton Hoo Warrior’s Helmet has been brought to life by Edinburgh-based private jewellers Denzil Skinner & Partners.

Many of the skills used to create the artwork, made of £6,000 worth of silver, would have been used in the 6th century when the original was made.

