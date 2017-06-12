A POEM inspired by those who lost their lives in the terrorist attack in Manchester has been picked as the best of the month in the John Byrne awards.

Ryan McGuckin, 22, from Glasgow voted the highlight of Mat for his piece In The Garden Of Earthly Distraught.

His work is a tribute to the 23 people who died when terrorist Salman Abedi detonated a bomb inside the Manchester Arena at the end of a concert by Ariana Grande.

Mr McGuckin said: "My entry is a testament to, and a plead for, humanity and communal harmony. It was inspired by the lives lost in the terrorist attack at the MEN arena, as well as the reactions of the people of Manchester.

"In the wake of the incident it was shown that we are a people capable of great unity, empathy and care, as well as deep xenophobic prejudice. "These attacks are a blight on humanity but it is our reaction to the incident which truly threatens it.

"Manchester prides itself in character and culture, a community of people who are appreciated all over the world. In the days after the attack, their reaction suggested perseverance, but the reactions of the media the world over inspired hatred."

He added: "We live in a time of relentless dismay, with a government and media that will gladly generate and harness hysteria in order to tear communities apart. My poem preaches a means of braving any coming storm that does not involve turning against our neighbours."

The John Byrne award encourages young Scots to explore and express their own personal values is opening its doors to older contributors.

It offers a showcase to creative young people aged 16-26 working in a range of media from painting, illustration and writing to video, audio and music.

Each month a highlight is chosen by the judging team for the entry which has the most potential to encourage others to consider their values and given a a £100 cash prize.

It also awards a number of £500 annual prizes and a £1,000 overall prize for the best pieces of work that year.

For the monthly works, the young people are required to submit a 200-word explanation of why their work expresses their values.