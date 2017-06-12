A much diminished group of SNP MPs will decide their new leader at Westminster.
The vacancy has been caused by the defeat of Angus Robertson, who lost his Moray seat in Thursday night's General Election.
A host of other big names, and potential successors to Mr Roberston, were also swept away as the party lost 21 of the 56 seats it took in 2015.
They included former party leader Alex Salmond and rising star Tasmina Ahmed-Sheikh, who failed to hold her Ochil and South Perthshire seat.
Those who could throw their hat in the ring include Tommy Shepperd, the Edinburgh MP, who did well in the party's deputy leadership election last year, although he ultimately lost out to Mr Robertson.
Other names include Stephen Gethins, the party's widely respected Europe spokesman, who held on to his seat in North East Fife by just two votes on Thursday night, Edinburgh MP and highly-rated media performer Joanna Cherry, Ian Blackford, the former investment banker and the party's pensions spokesman at Westminster and the current chair of the high-profile Scottish Affairs Committee Pete Wishart.
The job includes grilling Mrs May every week at Prime Minister's Questions (PMQs).
Mr Roberston was praised for the statesmanlike way he approached that role, often asking a foreign policy question,
He was also noted for being the only party leader to tackle Mrs May on some of the big issues of the day, despite coming after Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn in the pecking order.
He was also praised for the way he handled the group's sudden increase from six to 56 MPs in 2015, shaping the party's claim to be the "real opposition" at Westminster.
Mr Robertson had held the seat since 2001.
The former journalist, 47, was born in Wimbledon, south west London, and brought up in Edinburgh.
He worked for the BBC before making the shift into politics.
There is nothing in the party rules that state that the SNP's deputy leader has to be a serving parliamentarian.
The new Westminster leader will be chosen by a vote among SNP MPs.
Loading article content
Comments
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours. Please be patient if your posts are not approved instantly.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?