Jeremy Corbyn has insisted he can still be Prime Minister as he set out plans to try to hamper Theresa May's ability to lead a minority government.

But the Labour leader disappointed remainers by vowing to lead the UK out of the European Union.

And the Campaign for Socialism (CfS), the left-wing pressure group loyal to Mr Corbyn in Scotland, said in an email to members that "the numbers are not there to form a Labour government."

Both Mr Corbyn and his deputy Tom Watson have said that Labour is "ready any time" for another general election, following its surprise result last Thursday night.

Labour won 262 seats on the night, up from the 232 secured by Ed Miliband in 2015, but still far behind the Conservatives.

Labour intends to oppose the Queen's Speech and attempt to use the moment to try to topple her administration.

The party will table a "substantial amendment" to the Queen's Speech, in an attempt to peel off Tory rebels.

He added that Labour would would "absolutely" ensure Brexit, with a focus on negotiating tariff-free access as part of a "jobs-first Brexit".

He insisted that another general election within months was possible.

He told the BBC's Andrew Marr show: "It's quite possible there'll be an election later this year or early next year and that might be a good thing because we cannot go on with a period of great instability.

"We have a programme, we have support and we're ready to fight another election campaign as soon as may be, because we want to be able to serve the people of this country on the agenda we put forward, which is transformative and has gained amazing levels of support."

Mr Corbyn said the party raised millions of pounds from an average donation of £22 per person as he sought to reassure that Labour has the funds in place for another campaign.

"We're ready any time," he declared.

And the 68-year-old insisted he was in it for the long haul.

"Look at me, " he joked. "I've got youth on my side."

"We're going to put down a substantial amendment to the Queen's Speech, which will contain within it the main points of our manifesto and so we'll invite the House to consider all the issues we put forward which I've mentioned - jobs-first Brexit, mention the issues of young people and austerity, there's many other things."

And he suggested that Labour would not fight to keep the UK in the single market.

"The single market is a requirement of EU membership and since we won't be EU members there will have to be an arrangement made," he said.

But he added: "I tell you this, we will absolutely remain part of the European Convention on Human Rights and European Court of Human Rights - we are not walking away from those vital post-war agreements that were made."

He also claimed that Mrs May's planned Great Repeal Bill, designed to transfer EU law into British law to enable changes, had “now become history”.

He went on: "I suspect we'll have something different coming in a couple of weeks’ time. We will put forward a position in which we negotiate tariff-free access to the European market and legislate after that."

Earlier, he had told the Sunday Mirror "I can still be prime minister".

He added that he expected some of the party's biggest names would serve on his frontbench.

"My phone is full of texts from lots and lots of people from right across the party," he said.

High-profile Labour MPs lined up on Friday to admit that they had underestimated Mr Corbyn's ability to galvanise voters.

But some in the party have emphasised that Labour fell far short of victory and that Mr Corbyn secured around the same number of seats as Gordon Brown in 2005.

Meanwhile, John McDonnell, the shadow chancellor, said he believed there was a majority in Parliament to keep the triple lock pension and prevent the Tories means testing the winter fuel allowance south of the Border.

Labour MPs including Yvette Cooper, Angela Eagle and Chuka Umunna, have said they would serve in the shadow cabinet despite criticising Mr Corbyn’s leadership in the past.

Ms Eagle said that she would “play any part my party should ask of me”.

But Mr Corbyn is expected to delay any reshuffle to focus on keeping the pressure on the Conservatives.

Labour has two immediate vacancies, that of shadow Scottish and Northern Irish Secretary.