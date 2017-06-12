HEARTBROKEN members of the Tartan Army could take years to recover from the trauma of Saturday’s Hampden horror show, a leading psychologist has warned.

After leading England in the World Cup qualifier with just minutes to play, Scotland saw victory torn from their grasp by Harry Kane’s injury-time equaliser.

It took supporters from ecstacy to agony within seconds of the final whistle being blown.

Former Scotland captain Graeme Souness, who was part of the team who defeated England at Hampden 32 years ago, said the dramatic end to the game would “haunt” Scots for decades.

And yesterday, chartered psychologist Cynthia McVey compared the experience to a child having “the biggest sweetie” ripped from their grasp, just as they were about to pop it in their mouth.

Ms McVey, 67, said: “It is really all about timing. I am sure that, before the game, many Scotland fans would have been delighted if you had said the game would end in a draw.

“But in injury time – in the third minute of injury time – you have the biggest sweetie you’ve ever been given taken off you, just as you were about to have it. “You could almost taste the triumph, the victory, the joy. You could envisage the next day’s papers, proclaiming a famous Scottish victory.“This represents a whole gamut of emotions, not least that huge issue of national pride. Because of that, you are not going to deal rationally with what unfolded at Hampden.Fans went from the highest high, dumped to the ground on their head.

“In five years, Scotland could be playing England again and fans will find themselves rerunning the events of Saturday in their heads. We have to focus on the positives. But that could take years.”

Police confirmed 13 people were arrested for incidents related to the match.

Extra security measures were in place, with armed officers deployed around Hampden in light of the recent terror attacks in Manchester and London. Police said the arrests made in or around the stadium were for minor public order offences.

Chief Superintendent Brian McInulty, Greater Glasgow divisional commander, said the police operation had “passed off well”. It emerged yesterday that three people were identified and fined after a street brawl between Scotland and England fans in the Spanish resort of Magaluf.

Footage of the men hurling chairs at each other in the streets of the Majorcan party resort went viral on Twitter.

But police admitted today/yesterday (SUN) most of the offenders had managed to get away as they arrived on the rowdy Punta Ballena strip where the incidents took place.

A spokesman for Calvia town hall, which covers Magaluf, said: “Local police in Calvia have identified and reported three members of a group that was blocking traffic and causing fights in the Punta Ballena area after the football match between England and Scotland, for infringing the Ordinance for the Promotion of Coexistence.”

“When the police arrived, the group broke up and they were able to identify three individuals who were reported and who paid the fine on the spot.”

It was not clear how much the three people had been fined or whether those caught were English or Scottish.