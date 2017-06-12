MOTORISTS are being warned of overnight resurfacing works on the M8 motorway.
The work will be carried out on the Eastbound Junction 15 to 14 each night from Wednesday, June 14 to Tuesday, June 20.
The works are designed to address structural cracking and potholes.
The project has been scheduled to run overnight only, in order to minimise disruption.
Darren Mitchell, Scotland TranServ’s Project Manager, said: “The M8 is one of Scotland’s busiest motorways and that’s why it is important that we deliver this essential programme of tangible, long-term benefits. Working overnight will allow us to deliver this project with minimal disruption. We always have the safety of our workers and motorists foremost in mind.”
When the motorway is quiet, workers will install traffic management to begin the programme of overnight resurfacing work. Diversions will be lifted, and the road returned to normal operation by 6am each morning.
