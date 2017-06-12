ALFREDO MORELOS has landed in Scotland to complete his transfer to Rangers

The Colombian striker, who currently plays in Finland for HJK Helsinki, arrived on Monday morning ahead of a £1 million move to Ibrox.

Morelos, a Colombia Under-20 international, has scored 21 goals in 25 games for the Finnish side this season.

He was described by former Motherwell midfielder Simo Valakari as 'the best player in the country by far' in an Evening Times exclusive last week.

Pedro Caixinha's side have already been busy in the market this summer, completing deals for Bruno Alves, Ryan Jack, Fabio Cardoso, Dalcio and  Daniel Candeias.