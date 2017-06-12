A plane heading to Shanghai has returned safely to Sydney after an in-flight problem left a gaping hole in the engine casing.

China Eastern said the crew noticed damage to the air inlet on the left engine after take-off on Sunday evening and the captain decided to return.

In this image made from video, a hole is seen in the engine of China Eastern airlines Flight 736 after it landed in Sydney (Australian Broadcasting Corporation via AP)(Australian Broadcasting Corporation via AP)

The airline said on its Sina Weibo microblog that the plane landed safety and the airline was taking care of passengers’ needs.

Passengers told Australian media they heard a massive noise and smelled something burning.

Photos shared on social media showed a jagged, vertical hole in the side of the casing.