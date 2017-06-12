Tributes have been paid to a teenage girl who died at a Glasgow flat.

Zoe Bremner, 14, was found at Dundasvale Court in the early hours of Sunday morning.

She is understood to have been out with friends before celebrating her 15th birthday.

Two other teenagers, both 15, have also been taken to hospital after falling ill.

Friends of the popular young dancer have taken to social media to share tributes, along with the ehad etacher at Knightswood Secondary, where Zoe was a pupil.

Kay Dingwall, Knightswood Secondary Headteacher said: “This is such tragic news and our heartfelt sympathies and prayers are with Zoe’s family and friends at this extremely sad time.

“Zoe was a really lovely girl and will be sorely missed by all the staff and pupils at the school.

“We will do all that we can to help and support young people and staff who will obviously be deeply affected by this saddest of news today and during the difficult days ahead.”

Fellow dancer Becca Woods said: "Devastating news about our beautiful girl. The rock & heart of our dance group, our dance family are heartbroken. This show this week is for u angel, we love u forever Zoe!!"

Emmie Gallagher said: "The angels looked down from heaven ,they searched for miles afar and deep within the distance, they could see a shining star.

They knew that very instant, That the star was theirs to gain, so they took you up to heaven, forever to remain.

Look down on us from heaven , keep us free from hurt and pain, you'll always be within my heart, until we meet again."

Abbi Watt wrote: "Just want to wish the biggest happy birthday to my bestfriend up in heaven i hope you have an absolute ball up the like you deserve angel there will not be a day where i dont think about u or miss you, still hear ur laugh when i think about it, will always think about u up there zoe,i love you beyond heavens words zoe bremner forever my gorgeous angel."

Beth Fitzpatrick said: "Probably won't be awake till 12 , so I just want to say happy heavenly birthday to this amazing beautiful girl , had your absolute life ahead of you and I think today's been the worst day possible, happy birthday to this beautiful face zoe bremner the girl who made everyone laugh and smile."

A Police spokesperson said: “At around 12.45am on June 11, police received a report of a 14-year-old girl having died in Dundasvale Court.

“The death is being treated as unexplained.

“A 15-year-old female and a 15-year-old male have also been taken to hospital after becoming ill.

“A police investigation into the death and the illnesses is currently ongoing.”

The teenager who died was named on social media as Zoe Bremner.

A spokeman for the Scottish Ambulance Service said the team received a call at 12.40am for three teenagers at Dundasvale Court.

He said: “We sent three resources to call. The first two arrived on the scene at 12.49am.

“We assessed three patients and took two to the Queen Elizabeth UniversityHospital."

It is understood drug involvement will be a line of investigation.