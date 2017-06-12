WARNING: Video contains strong language 

Street fights broke out between Scotland and England fans in the holiday resort of Magaluf after Saturday’s tense draw.

Authorities have charged and fined three men after a series of disturbances in the Mallorcan town’s main drag over the evening.

Local news sites have published videos of supporters chanting “Scotland, Scotland” after throwing chairs across the street at English supporters.

Mallorca Confidencial said Scottish fans invaded the street, blocking traffic for 10 minutes after a late English equaliser. Magaluf, which had a reputation for British tourists misbehaving, has been trying to clean up its image.

The news site said the scenes were a déjà vu for “a more sordid Magaluf which we had thought we had overcome “.

Fighting took place on the beachfront drag of Carrer Punta Ballena in the resort. Scotland fans also “occupied” a roundabout singing Tartan Army songs.

Mallorca Confidencial said three individuals had been identified and issued with on-the-spot fines.