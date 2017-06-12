Ukip's Scottish leader David Coburn has announced he will run to replace Paul Nuttall in the party's top job.
The MEP said he wanted to stop "single issue loonies" and had "had enough of pashmina sofa politics".
But Mr Coburn indicated he would stand aside if former leader Nigel Farage put himself forward.
"I am announcing my candidacy for UKIP Leader this time to stop Entryists Diletantes and Single issue loonies i have had enough," he tweeted.
"I have had enough of pashmina sofa politics pushed on ukip I want a return to the good old days."
Mr Coburn has faced widespread condemnation in recent years for his outspoken comments, including likening Scottish Government minister Humza Yousaf to convicted terrorist Abu Hamza.
Ukip's leadership vacancy opened up after Mr Nuttall quit when he finished a distant third in his bid to win a Commons seat in Boston and Skegness and the party's vote share collapsed nationally.
Former Ukip chairman Steve Crowther is standing in as leader until a permanent replacement is found.
