A TV remake of Dirty Dancing starring Abigail Breslin has been slammed by viewers as “an absolute abomination”.
The retelling of the 1987 film, which starred Patrick Swayze and Jennifer Grey, was met with a hostile reception from viewers, who said they needed a helpline after watching the new version.
I imagine this is Jennifer Grey's reaction on #Dirtydancing 2017 pic.twitter.com/Jz9dpRVAV6
Loading article content
— Jo Mitchell (@Missjojomitch) June 11, 2017
The 2017 version – which also starred Nicole Scherzinger, Debra Messing, Modern Family star Sarah Hyland and Colt Prattes – was made by US network ABC and aired on Channel 5 in the UK.
For all those suffering or affected by watching #dirtydancing 2017 a little something to perk you up…you're welcome pic.twitter.com/SaaT1Jk1XD
— Leah Garcia (@leah_garcia10) June 11, 2017
Viewer Unaa Hepburn wrote on Twitter: “The remake of dirty dancing hurts my feelings”
Will Channel 5 give a phone number at the end of #dirtydancing for anyone affected by what they've just seen
— Julie Makepeace (@jmak1919) June 11, 2017
Hands up if you feel personally victimised by the new #dirtydancing pic.twitter.com/EcNRFPSbjU
— Karen (@Kazizzle_) June 11, 2017
The Dirty Dancing remake hurts. Even the watermelon has been downgraded #dirtydancing pic.twitter.com/f511By9Hsy
— HelenJohnstonGriffin (@HelenJRJG) June 11, 2017
Me watching this god awful #DirtyDancing remake. pic.twitter.com/XSZ72zYDK2
— Matt Weir (@weyland76) June 11, 2017
The only way to get through the new #dirtydancing pic.twitter.com/JghC3bUBCv
— Karen (@Kazizzle_) June 11, 2017
Who else felt personally victimised by that #dirtydancing remake?? pic.twitter.com/bYlrV7C7K7
— Natalie Pace (@Nat_Pace) June 11, 2017
The Dirty Dancing 2017 remake of the amazing original film is an absolute abomination 👎🏽
— Yas (@yas_adss) June 11, 2017
Donna O’Grady said the remake had ruined the original film for her and criticised Breslin’s performance, writing: “Well done to #channel5 wrecking my favourite film #dirtydancing especially the ending knew shouldn’t have watch it, new baby was awful”; while Emily McGregor said: “I seriously cannot believe how bad the remake of #DirtyDancing was. I laughed all the way through and not because it’s funny.”
The remake also sparked a string of memes, with many viewers unfavourably comparing the famous lift scene in the remake with that in the original film.
OMG the lift!! NONONO…It's like instagram vs reality #dirtydancing pic.twitter.com/bGIFxPHzMk
— Jo Mitchell (@Missjojomitch) June 11, 2017
I'm just gonna leave this here🙄#DirtyDancing #DirtyDancing2017 pic.twitter.com/pHKYqQs93j
— Gary or Gaz or Gazzy (@GaryPaddy1074) June 11, 2017
#DirtyDancing hmmm looks familiar? pic.twitter.com/QivUZCE4kF
— Melanie (@scarlettfaery21) June 11, 2017
Oh dear.
Comments
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours. Please be patient if your posts are not approved instantly.