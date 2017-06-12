Boris Johnson has urged four Gulf and Arab countries to ease their blockade on Qatar over its alleged support for extremist groups and close ties to Iran.

The Foreign Secretary also said Qatar must take seriously the concerns of Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt and Bahrain and “urgently” do more to address support for extremists.

The four countries have cut off sea traffic to Qatar as part of severing diplomatic ties to the tiny, energy-rich nation. Qatar has begun shipping cargo through Oman to bypass the blockade and show it can survive the diplomatic row with its neighbours.

Loading article content