A three-week-old baby whose death is being investigated by police has been named.

Michaela Haining, from the Mackay Road area of Hilton, Inverness, was taken to Raigmore Hospital in the city last Thursday and died that afternoon.

The death is being treated as unexplained and police are continuing their investigations.

Detective Inspector Brian Geddes said: "We have been conducting a number of inquiries in the local community as we try to establish the full circumstances surrounding Michaela's death.

"Specialist officers, including forensic officers, have been involved in the investigation so far and will continue to be in the area over the next few days.

"I'd like to thank the community for their patience while these inquiries continue."