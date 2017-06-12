An 86-year-old woman has died after a bus had to suddenly brake to avoid a car in Edinburgh.
The Lothian bus had to brake sharply to avoid a white Audi Q3 or Q5 which had pulled out in front of it on Stenhouse Road, opposite HMP Edinburgh, at around 1.15pm on Friday.
Three people were hurt, including the female pensioner who died as a result of her injuries on Saturday.
Sergeant Fraser Wood said: "Sadly a woman has died as a result of the evasive action the bus driver had to take to avoid the car.
"We would like to trace the driver of the car and any witnesses to the incident on Friday."
The number 35 bus had been travelling east towards the city centre.
An 86-year-old man and a woman in her 30s were also injured.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Edinburgh road policing unit on 101 quoting incident number 1598 of June 9.
