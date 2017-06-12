Future stars of the fashion world were out in force for Glasgow School of Art's catwalk show on Monday.

International designers from the renowned school presented their collections, which have been inspired by influences ranging from Scottish nature to martial arts.

The students showcased their latest designs in an end of year parade at the city's luxury five-star Blythswood Square Hotel.

Jimmy Stephen-Cran, head of fashion and textiles at GSA said: "Each of this year's graduating cohort has a distinctive creative vision in terms of wearability and wow factor.

"All have balanced original concepts with viability and the freedom of experimentation with disciplined technical skill.

"Colour, form and texture has also been boldly explored."

Photo credit: SWNS

Prior to the degree show the designers took part in Graduate Fashion Week in the Truman Brewery, London.

Here they joined graduating students from across the UK as well designers from 20 international institutions from as far afield as Australia, China, the EU and the USA.

One student who had their designs on show was Hannah Tan.

She showcased a menswear collection, inspired by her late grandmother which explores the changes in silhouette and the relationship with clothes as you age.

The 22-year-old said: "I have paired together mismatching fabrics to highlight the changes in attitude towards clothes and style, and 'age' is cut into garments through experimental pattern cutting."

Also taking part was Sgaire Wood, from Ireland. The 23-year-old created a collection based on fairy-folk mythology.

Jamie Murdoch, 23, from Glasgow, created a womenswear collection using draping to create sweeping folds on fabric that imitate those found in isolated landscapes.

Joanne Mearns, 22, from Inverness, took inspiration from a series of photographs taken in Mediterranean and Caribbean locations.

Photo credit: SWNS

Orcadian designed, 26-year-old Franz Maggs showcased a womenswear collection inspired by the dramatic silhouettes of the 1950s, and more morbid themes such as Vampire folk tales.

Angela Hill See Chan, 23-year-old, from China, created a menswear collection which focuses on the crossover between Martial Arts wear and vintage railway workers' uniforms.

Scottish designer, Aymie Black's, 21, womenswear collection is based on the theme of organic modernity in Scottish Nature.

Evangeline Allfrey, 22, from Shoreham-by-sea, presented a womenswear collection which focuses on brush strokes, the qualities of paint and the interruptions this can cause upon the human form.