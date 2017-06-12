A man who died in a motorbike crash in the Highlands has been named by police.

Anthony Woods, 72, of Aldringham in Suffolk, died following the one-vehicle crash on the B852 between Dores and Inverfarigaig near Loch Ness on Sunday.

Police were alerted to the incident, which involved a Francis Barnett motorcycle, shortly before 12.40pm.

Loading article content

They are appealing for anyone who witnessed the collision to contact them on 101.