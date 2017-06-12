Idris Elba is joining forces with up-and-coming actors and writers for a new series of five short films for BBC Three, which will highlight issues surrounding identity.
The Luther actor will appear in the collection of five-minute shorts entitled Five By Five – a joint effort by his production company Green Door Pictures and BBC Studios.
Idris will star alongside leading cast members Georgina Campbell, Michael Ajao, Ben Tavassoli, Ruth Madeley and Sope Dirisu in the London-based films.
Loading article content
Idris Elba to star in, and co-produce, five short films for BBC Three (BBC)
Each standalone piece will focus on chance encounters people face, questioning identity and looking to change perception.
The films have been written by Cat Jones, who penned BBC iPlayer short drama Flea, and new writers Lee Coan, Namsi Khan, Selina Lim and Nathaniel Price.
Idris described the scripts for the individual pieces as “uplifting and incredible” and praised the “talented” writers for their contribution.
Idris Elba (Peter Dejong/AP/PA Images)
He said: “With this group of young actors now attached to star, BBC Three viewers are in for an absolute blast. I couldn’t be prouder of what they have achieved.”
Damien Kavanagh, Controller of BBC Three, said: “This BBC Three collaboration with Idris and Green Door gives opportunities to some of the best and brightest new talent to work with some of the biggest and most established talent around.
“It’s a win-win for everyone involved and I’m delighted BBC Three can be part of something like this.”
BBC Three (BBC)
In February this year, BBC Three became the first TV channel to switch to online, in a move that director general of the BBC Tony Hall called “risky” but innovative.
The channel aims to entertain and educate viewers in a 16-34 age bracket with original and contemporary British comedy and drama programmes, as well as provocative and informative documentaries focusing on current affairs.
Comments
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours. Please be patient if your posts are not approved instantly.