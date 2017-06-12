A woman has been found dead on Lesbos after her house collapsed following a strong earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 6.2, the Greek island's mayor said.

Spyros Galinos said the woman was found in the southern village of Vrisa, which was badly affected by Monday's earthquake.

At least 10 people were injured on the island following the undersea quake which was also felt in western Turkey, including in Istanbul, and on neighbouring Greek islands.

The fire service says it has no reports of further trapped or missing people.

Photo credit: PA

Earthquakes are frequent in Greece and Turkey, which are on active fault lines.

Earlier, rescuers pulled out an elderly couple alive from their damaged home in Vrisa.

According to Turkey's Disaster and Emergency Management, the epicentre was at a shallow depth of seven kilometres.

At least 25 aftershocks have been recorded following the initial quake at 3.28pm local time (12.28 GMT).

The tremor was also felt in densely populated Istanbul and the western Turkish province of Izmir, but no injuries were reported there.

The governor of Greece's north Aegean region told state-run ERT television that "we're using all the resources we have to help the people in southern Lesbos".

Photo credit: PA

"The army is also helping, and will provide tents for people remaining outside their homes," Christiana Kalogirou said.

"They will be able to stay in sports facilities."

The worst damage was reported in Vrisa, where at least 10 people were injured and several old buildings collapsed, with rubble blocking roads in the village.

Lesbos authorities said homes were also damaged in the village of Plomari and some roads were closed.

No severe damage was reported on nearby islands.

"We are advising residents in affected areas of Lesbos to remain outdoors until buildings can be inspected," senior seismologist Efthimios Lekkas said.

Two devastating earthquakes hit north-western Turkey in 1999, killing around 18,000 people.

Experts in both countries said more aftershocks are to be expected.

In Turkey, 61-year-old Ayse Selvi felt the tremors in her summer home in Karaburun near the quake's epicentre.

"My God, all the picture frames fell on the ground and I have no idea how I ran out," she said.

"I'm scared to go inside now."

There was no reported damage or injuries at refugee camps on Lesbos or the nearby island of Chios.

Both islands saw a major influx of migrants leaving from Turkey in 2015, and about 8,000 remain in limbo in Lesbos and Chios as they await news on their asylum applications.