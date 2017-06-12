A second federal appeals court has upheld a decision blocking President Donald Trump's revised travel ban.
The ruling from a unanimous three-judge panel of the 9th US Circuit Court of Appeals deals the administration another legal defeat as the Supreme Court considers a separate case on the issue.
The judges say the president violated US immigration law by discriminating against people based on their nationality and that Mr Trump failed to show their entry into the country would hurt American interests.
Loading article content
They did not rule on whether the travel ban violated the Constitution's ban on the government officially favouring or disfavouring any religion.
The 4th US Circuit Court of Appeals in Virginia also ruled against the travel ban on May 25.
The administration has appealed that ruling to the Supreme Court.
Comments
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours. Please be patient if your posts are not approved instantly.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?