A rare watercolour painting by Charles Rennie Mackintosh is set to go under the hammer at auction this week.

Titled "Road Through the Rocks," the piece is being valued at between £20,000 - £30,000 at Lyon & Turnbull auction house in Edinburgh.

The piece was painted at Port Vendres, a Mediterranean fishing port near the Pyrenees, south-west France, between 1926 and 1927.

In the work offered in the sale, this intervention is one of the forts stationed along the coast and border with Spain.

Nick Curnow, Paintings Specialist at Lyon & Turnbull said: "Mackintosh drew throughout his life, but his watercolours are rare.

"The 'Road Through the Rocks' dates from between 1924-26, following his move to the South of France on the advice of friends, particularly the Scottish Colourist painter, J.D. Fergusson."

Curnow continued: "In this watercolour, he turns his unique approach to the countryside, where the interaction between the natural and man-made intrigued him."

Mackintosh captures both its "harmonious insertion" into the landscape and the "smooth, angular contrast" it offered against the "undulating hills and jagged cliff edges", according to Curnow.

Experts claim that the work perfectly captures the seemingly organic pattern of man and nature with an architect's eye.

The painting was included in the 1933 Memorial Exhibition dedicated to Charles and his wife, Margaret Macdonald Mackintosh.

Nearly all the later watercolours were purchased by personal friends at the exhibition.

Professor Thomas Haworth, an eminent collector and promoter of Mackintosh's work, amassed the largest private collection of his work as well as publishing many works on Mackintosh.

Earlier in his career, these drawings recorded details to be utilised in his design vocabulary.

But as he aged, he began to use pencil and watercolour to create finished artistic works in their own right.