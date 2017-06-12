RUTH Davidson has made clear that Brexit is not just going to be a Tory project but must involve other parties as a humbled Theresa May told Conservative MPs “I got us into this mess and I’ll get us out”.

The Scottish party leader, who has called for an “open Brexit” - putting the creation of jobs ahead of cutting immigration - made clear that the Conservatives had to “reach out to others” on Britain’s withdrawal from the EU.

Ms Davidson, who attended a meeting of the political cabinet in Downing Street and has expressed her “full support” for the Prime Minister, told the BBC: "I do think that there can be changes in the offer of Brexit as we go forward."

The Scottish party leader, who now has an influential bloc of 13 MPs at Westminster, added: “We do have to make sure that we invite other people in now. This isn't just going to be a Tory Brexit; this is going to have to involve the whole country.

"We can make a big, bold offer that brings the country with us, that brings people in from the other side of the aisle in the House of Commons but also brings people in from outside the Commons.”

Her sentiment of reaching out to others over Brexit echoed that of Nicola Sturgeon, who insisted that the withdrawal process could not “continue to be cooked up by a Tory cabal” but had to be opened up to “more voices, a cross-party, four nation approach and that approach must be centred on retaining our position in the single market”.

Willie Rennie, the Scottish Liberal Democrat leader, argued that Mrs May’s “hard Brexit” had been rejected by the electorate and that a plan for withdrawal now needed to have “a much more cross-party consensus”.

One UK Government minister also argued that the approach on Brexit had to have wider support, noting: “This is no longer a question just for the Government, it is a question for Parliament.” It has been calculated that, following the General Election, the Commons now has a majority against a hard Brexit ie pulling out of the single market and customs union.

As Mrs May prepared to meet Arlene Foster, the leader of the Democratic Unionists, on Tuesday for talks on how the Northern Irish party would support the Tory Government on key votes, it emerged that the Queen’s Speech, due this coming Monday, was set to be put back because of the Con-DUP talks. Labour said the move proved the Government was “in chaos”.

Earlier, David Davis, the Brexit Secretary, admitted some parts of the Conservative manifesto would be “pruned away” in light of seeking agreement with the DUP. No 10, when asked, declined to say which parts would be lost but the Queen’s Speech is expected to be heavily slimmed down to ensure it gets through Westminster.

After the political cabinet of senior Tory ministers, the PM went to the Commons for a packed meeting of the 1922 backbench committee.

After negotiating a crowd of waiting journalists in the long Commons committee corridor, Mrs May entered the Gladstone Room to cheers and MPs banging tables for almost half a minute.

The PM was said by MPs attending the event to have shown humility and an “emotional intelligence,” saying how the party had to learn from what it had got right in the campaign as well as what it had got wrong.

She then declared: “I got us into this mess and I’ll get us out,” which caused another round of table-banging. Recalling how she had filled envelopes for the party when she was just 12, Mrs May added: “I will serve you as long as you want me to.”

One backbencher said his party leader had spoken very well, was emotional at times with “none of the Maybot”.

Another noted: “She was superb. We need to see more of that. If she had shown that emotional intelligence during the campaign we wouldn’t be in the spot we are now. This was the real Theresa May.”

One MP stressed how the party leader had “bought herself some time”. Another, asked if he had full confidence in the PM, quipped: “I have confidence in her.”

There was a cheer at the 1922 meeting when the name of Gavin Barwell, who lost his Croydon seat, was mentioned. Mr Barwell is now Mrs May’s chief of staff at No 10, replacing Fiona Hill and Nick Timothy, who were responsible for much of the manifesto and whose resignations were demanded by Tory MPs as the price of their supporting the PM.

After losing his seat but before taking up his new role, Mr Barwell identified austerity and Brexit as the reasons why people had turned away from the Tories.

He told BBC Panorama: "There's a conversation I particularly remember with a teacher who had voted for me in 2010 and 2015 and said: 'You know, I understand the need for a pay freeze for a few years to deal with the deficit but you're now asking for that to go on potentially for 10 or 11 years and that's too much.'

"That is something that Jeremy Corbyn was able to tap into," said the No 10 insider.