THERESA May’s Government has been accused of being “in chaos” after the Queen’s Speech is set to be pushed back a few days because of the Tory administration’s talks with Northern Ireland’s Democratic Unionist Party about forming a working Commons majority.

Any delay to Monday’s state opening of Parliament, which includes Her Majesty’s Gracious Speech laying out the programme for Government, will cause further embarrassment to the Prime Minister and underline the pressure her administration faces by being so dependent on the DUP for pushing through its policies.

The first inkling of a possible postponement to the Queen’s Speech came when the PM's spokesman at No 10’s regular morning briefing told reporters it was not for him to confirm the date; Monday June 19 has been in the Queen's diary since April.

He then said Andrea Leadsom, the new Commons leader, would be provide an "update" later. Her office made no immediate announcement in response to press queries.

James Brokenshire, the Northern Ireland Secretary, insisted the Queen's Speech "remains on track".

However later, Damian Green, the first secretary of state, confirmed there could now be a delay to the state opening while agreement was being sought with the DUP, saying: "Obviously, until we have that we can't agree the final details of the Queen's Speech."

Labour seized on the prospect of a delay. A spokesman said: “Number 10’s failure to confirm the date of the Queen’s Speech shows that this government is in chaos as it struggles to agree a backroom deal with a party with abhorrent views on LGBT and women’s rights.”

Nicola Sturgeon, addressing the media after a photocall with her Westminster group of 35 MPs, questioned whether or not Mrs May could put together a “functioning government”, noting how there was a lot of concern about a Tory administration being propped up by the DUP.

“Today’s news that the Queen’s Speech is going to be delayed raises further concerns about what is being cooked up behind closed doors,” declared the First Minister.

Her colleague Stewart Hosie, who is acting leader of the SNP Group at Westminster, when asked if any delay in the Queen’s Speech would show how in hock the Conservative Government was to the DUP, replied: “It may well demonstrate that.”

He went on: “But it also demonstrates two other things. In the same way they don’t have a plan for Brexit, they also now seem to have no programme for government. That’s deeply worrying for the way this country is governed by any party.”

One suggestion for any delay was because the Queen's Speech is written on goatskin parchment paper, which requires several days for the ink to dry.

Also, any delay in the state opening would risk affecting the Queen's attendance at Royal Ascot next week.

Her Majesty particularly looks forward to heading to the Berkshire racecourse each June, where she keeps a close eye on the form and the winners from the Royal Enclosure.

Royal Ascot begins on Tuesday June 20 and the Queen is due to attend all five days of the event.

She rides in the daily royal carriage procession and sometimes presents trophies to winning jockeys, as thousands flock to the summer social gathering.

There has already been one major change to the royal diary, which is planned months in advance, because of the Queen's Speech.

The Order of the Garter service, attended by the monarch, senior royals and figures from national life, was cancelled to accommodate the June 19 date at short notice.

The annual event at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, attracts hundreds of well-wishers who watch the colourful spectacle of Garter Knights processing to the service.

In a ceremonial change, the Queen is due to deliver her speech at Westminster wearing a day dress and hat, and not the traditional Imperial State Crown and grand robes.

The spectacular carriage procession carrying the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh to and from the Palace of Westminster has been replaced with a car journey.

As the State Opening of Parliament was due to be held two days after the Trooping the Colour ceremony, it was deemed unfeasible for the military and the Royal Mews to stage two major events in such a short period.