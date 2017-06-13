THE Scottish Conservatives are struggling to fill a vacancy for a new MSP after becoming a victim of their own success at the general election.

So many people have been elected from the party's North East list for Holyrood that it is now down to a single option - but he is needed to keep the Tories in power on Aberdeen City Council.

The party put forward ten names for last year’s Scottish election, half of whom were elected - Alexander Burnett became MSP for West Aberdeenshire and Kincardine, while Alex Johnstone, Ross Thomson, Peter Chapman and Liam Kerr became regional MSPs.

