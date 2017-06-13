SCOTTISH Labour is to remain on a war footing over the summer in the hope of doubling its gains from the SNP in a second election.
Kezia Dugdale’s party, which took six seats from the Nationalists last week, said it was ready for another poll if Theresa May’s fragile minority government falls apart.
Labour named six seats where it came with 400 votes of the SNP as its top targets in the event of another poll.
They were Glasgow South West (SNP majority of 60), Glasgow East (75), Airdrie & Shotts (195), Motherwell & Wishaw (318), Lanark & Hamilton East (360) and Inverclyde (384).
MSP James Kelly, Scottish Labour’s general election manager, said the party had made “remarkable gains across Scotland” last week, increasing its MPs from one to seven, with a revival in its former heartlands of Glasgow, Lanarkshire, the Lothians and Fife.
He said voters had sent Nicola Sturgeon a message against a second referendum, but had also backed “a positive vision for the whole of the UK and stopped Theresa May getting a majority.”
He said: “In six seats, Labour is fewer than 400 votes behind the SNP, while many others are also in play. With SNP majorities slashed, Scottish Labour is in a position to make more gains and we will remain on an election footing for another vote over the summer."
