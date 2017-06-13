SCOTTISH LibDem leader Willie Rennie has urged the Prime Minister to “ditch her embryonic alliance with the DUP” before it fractures the UK constitution.
Visiting Westminster with his three new MPs, Mr Rennie said Mrs May’s deal with Northern Ireland’s Democratic Unionists showed the “fundamental weakness” of her position.
He said it jeopardised the UK Government’s role as an honest broker in talks between the DUP and Sinn Fein to restore the power-sharing government in Stormont.
Loading article content
On Sunday, Irish Prime Minister Enda Kenny warned Mrs May about a Tory-DUP deal.
The Taoiseach said he sought assurances that "nothing should happen to put the Good Friday Agreement at risk".
Mr Rennie said: “Taking sides in the precarious politics of Northern Ireland could have significant ramifications for the whole of the UK including Scotland.
“The UK Government should be operating as an honest broker in Northern Ireland but that is impossible if it is in hock to one of the protagonists.
"There is rightly anxiety about the DUPs views on abortion and gay rights and these views must not have an impact on government policy. "Yet it is the constitutional threat that could have even wider and more immediate consequences.”
If Mrs May were to snub the DUP’s offer of support it would increase the influence of the 12 LibDem MPs at Westminster, but also the likelihood of a second general election.
Comments
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours. Please be patient if your posts are not approved instantly.