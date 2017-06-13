DAVID Coburn, the head of Ukip Scotland, is to stand for the leadership of the UK party.

The MEP announced his candidacy on Twitter, saying he wanted to “stop Entryists Diletantes [sic] and Single issue loonies”.

The Jeremy Corbyn-supporting journalist Paul Mason replied: “ie the membership”.

Paul Nuttall resigned as Ukip leader the day after the general election, after his party failed to return a single MP and saw its share of the vote collapse from 12.6 to 1.8 per cent.

Mr Coburn, 58, has presided over a dysfunctional and electorally unsuccessful parties in Scotland since being elected to the European Parliament in 2014.

It has failed to have anyone elected at council, Holyrood or Westminster level, and members have complained Mr Coburn’s leadership has been amateurish and autocratic.

He also lost half the UKip vote in Kirkcaldy & Cowdenbeath last week, polling just 540 votes.

Announcing his leadership run, Mr Coburn said: “I have had enough of pashmina sofa politics pushed on ukip I want a return to the good old days." It is unclear what this means.

Mr Coburn said he would drop out the race if, as expected, his fellow MEP Nigel Farage returned to lead Ukip.

Mr Coburn also tweeted that Ukip needed “to shift to a much more radical Libertarian party shifting away from bombs beards and burqhas [sic] to freedom and liberty for all”.

He added Ukip had “drifted away from their core voters of late” and intended to “return to patriotic working people who need a party to support them”.

Mr Coburn has previously claimed “woman was a special kind of man” and been criticised for comparing SNP Minister Humza Yousaf to the terrorist supporting cleric Abu Hamza.

Bookmakers made him 20/1 to replace Mr Nuttall.

Last month Mr Coburn denied he and his party were failures as he launched Ukip Scotland’s general election campaign with just 10 candidates rather than the 41 it stood in 2015.