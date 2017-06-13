Casual TV viewers may feel they have had enough of politics for one lifetime.

But now a new drama starring actors Jacqueline King as Theresa May, Will Barton as Boris Johnson and John Seaward as Michael Gove is to hit BBC2 on Sunday night as it relives last summer’s Conservative Party leadership contest.

Theresa Vs Boris: How May Became PM was apparently commissioned before the election.

It will be intriguing to see how Londoner Seaward, previously best known for his role on The Inbetweeners comedy series and film, carries off Scots-born Mr Gove’s accent.

The drama-documentary focuses on the 20 days between Brexit and Mrs May becoming leader of the Tories.

Newly Mrs May at hustings during her leadership bid, Mr Gove casting an awkward glance at Mr Johnson and the latter holding a curry night before he pulled out of the race to become the next British prime minister.

The BBC said the programme was based on “exhaustive research and first-person testimonies” and would “lay bare the politicking and positioning, betrayals and blunders” of the time.

Previously given the working title 20 Days –Battle For Supremacy, it will also feature interviews with those involved in the campaigns jockeying for power.

BBC2 controller Patrick Holland previously said of the drama: “It gives the audience a way of getting to the heart of that story. There are revelations that will be compelling and intriguing.”

But he added: “It’s a fusion of drama and documentary.

“It’s not a full drama doing The West Wing for the Conservative Party. What happened after Brexit is an extraordinary drama.”

:: Theresa Vs Boris: How May Became PM airs on Sunday at 9pm on BBC Two.

