Four British airports are among the worst 10 in the world, according to new rankings.
Gatwick, Manchester and Stansted are in the bottom five in the AirHelp ranking which looks at punctuality, quality and service at 76 airports worldwide.
Edinburgh also made the bottom 10 of the list at number six.
Loading article content
Heathrow was the top ranked UK airport at number 20, between San Francisco and Vancouver.
The top airport in the world, according to the rankings, was Singapore's Changi, followed by Munich and Hong Kong, while the worst was Kuwait.
The rankings also looked at airlines, with British Airways placed seventh worldwide out of 87 carriers, followed by Virgin Atlantic.
Flybe came in 22nd, while Ryanair and Monarch featured in the bottom five of the rankings which measure on-time performance, quality of service and how well airlines process claims for compensation.
The top ranked carrier in the world was Singapore Airlines, with Bulgaria Air bringing up the rear.
Here are the top 10 airports in the world and their scores in the AirHelp index:
:: Singapore Changi 9.07
:: Munich, Germany 8.66
:: Hong Kong 8.42
:: Copenhagen Kastrup, Denmark 8.04
:: Helsinki-Vantaa, Finland 8.03
:: Cincinnati-Northern Kentucky, USA 7.94
:: Barcelona El Prat, Spain 7.90
:: Madrid Adolfo Suarez-Barajas, Spain 7.81
:: Auckland, New Zealand 7.80
:: Frankfurt, Germany 7.76
Here are the worst 10 airports in the world and their scores in the AirHelp index:
:: Kuwait 5.02
:: London Gatwick 5.38
:: Manchester 5.43
:: Newark Liberty, New Jersey, USA 5.92
:: Stansted 6.07
:: Edinburgh 6.10
:: Mumbai, India 6.21
:: Dubai, UAE 6.24
:: Bangkok Suvarnabhumi, Thailand 6.30
:: Delhi, India 6.31
Comments
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours. Please be patient if your posts are not approved instantly.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?