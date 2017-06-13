A TEENAGE paedophile who committed the “worst” type of offences against children has been jailed for five years.

Alan Gray, 19, was sent to be sentenced at the High Court in Edinburgh after a Greenock sheriff concluded he could not impose a sentence appropriate to the level of offending.

Gray had pleaded guilty at Greenock Sheriff Court last month to offences in which he fantasised about kidnapping, raping and murdering babies. Gray, who lived in the town’s Caithness Road, also accessed almost 20,000 images of young children and infants being abused.

Before sending him to the high court, Sheriff Derek Hamilton told Gray: “The narration of the images in this case is the worst I have ever heard.”

Last week, judge Nigel Morrison, QC, was told specially trained medical staff had interviewed Gray and concluded he did not appreciate the seriousness of his offending.

Court appointed social workers also found that Gray was at high risk of reoffending.

Yesterday, he decided it was appropriate for him to impose an extended sentence.

After serving five years, Gray will be supervised by the authorities for three years following his release from prison.