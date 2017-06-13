A free service has been launched to help people who are blind or visually impaired get around one of Scotland’s biggest shopping centres.

Staff at intu Braehead have been given specialist training by the Visability Scotland charity to act as personal shopping guides around the stores.

Theresa Jenson, from Erskine, and Cathy Slyder, from Paisley, were the first to take advantage of the new service, as they were guided around the shops by staff members Christine Olsen and Christine Wilson.

