Hundreds of mourners have united in song to remember tragic teenager Zoe Bremner as they released a sea of pink and yellow balloons in her memory.

Gathered outside Clydebank Town Hall in Hall Street on Monday, the massive crowd sang ‘Happy Birthday’ to the young girl on the day she would have turned 15 before flooding the skies in a flash of colour.

Laura Nicholson, co-owner and teacher at Dancelicious school of dance, where Zoe was a popular dancer, was one of the organisers of the touching event.

Loading article content